Summer toys to keep you cool and the kids happy

Stay cool with these hot new water toys and activities. Marissa DiBartolo, senior editor with The Toy Insider, gives us an inside look:
NextWave – Jumbo Beach Basket (Amloid)
- This bright and colorful activity set is packed with play value with all the accessories kids need to spend hours at the beach or in the sand box with new sand forms and a collection of multifunctional sand tools.
- New features include a sturdy nylon shoulder strap along with a comfort grip handle for easy on-the-go portability.
- The detachable folding case makes clean up a breeze by shaking out water and sand when its time to go. Plus, the cover detaches from the basket to double as a super-sized animal sand form!
- The 15-piece set comes complete with assorted sea creatures and nautical forms, bucket with handle, castle molds, rake, roller, sand spinner, sifter and shovels in a variety of sizes.
- Available in three styles: Flamingo (pink), Whale (purple), and Shark (teal).
- Ages: 2+
- MSRP: $14.99
- Available: Sam’s Club
Sand Excavator (Playmobil)
- Dig up fun in the sand with the Excavator. The shovel can either be removed and used on its own or situated into one of two positions on the vehicle. When placed in the lower position, the shovel can collect sand as you move the excavator. Or, place the shovel in the upper position to keep it out of the way as you drive.
- Once your sand castle is built, remove the PLAYMOBIL flag from the back of the vehicle and attach it to you castle walls. Place the PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3. figure in front of the vehicle through the roof opening.
- Perfect for play either at the beach or in the sandbox – the possibilities are endless!
- Set also includes one figure, excavator with removable shovel, PLAYMOBIL flag, and more.
- Age: 2+
- MSRP: $24.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout (Zuru)
- The Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout is the ultimate combination of water play!
- Go water balloon bowling with the one-way water slide, a refreshing way to splash into summer fun!
- Age: 3+
- MSRP: Single Lane $14.99, Double Lane SRP $19.99
- Available: Burlington Coat Factory, Wegmans Food Markets, Costco
Mega Melon Sprinkler (Prime Time Toys)
- Kids will have a JUMBO good time this summer with the new Mega Melon Sprinkler Ball.
- Standing 3 feet tall, this giant, melon ball of fun, spouts water from four different fountains.
- It’s the super soaker inflatable of the summer.
- Age: 4+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Target
SwimWays Eaten Alive Pool Floats (SwimWays)
- Summertime by the pool has never been this fun with the Eaten Alive Pool Floats from SwimWays.
- This full-sized float is designed to look like you are about to be "swallowed" by creatures from the deep, including sharks and crocodiles.
- Perfect for photo-ops, selfies or just lounging by the pool.
- Features a cup holder for ultimate relaxation.
- Age: 5+
- MSRP: $39.99
- Available: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond
Lick-A-Bubble (Imperial Toy)
- Invented by a pediatrician, allergist/immunologist, and physician scientist, Lick-A-Bubble was created so that kids and adults of all ages can experiment with different beverages to generate SAFE lickable bubbles.
- Simply add your favorite beverage to the red fill line. Mix gently by swirling the wand in a circular motion for about 10 seconds or gently flipping the bottle back and forth with the cap closed ten times. Then blow bubbles and lick tasty bubbles!
- From children’s birthday parties, events, and concerts, Lick-A-Bubble is the ultimate experience for kids and adults of all ages!
- Lick-A-Bubble consumers enjoy watching friends and family blowing and chasing trying to lick those bubbles.
- Tease your taste buds with the most unique experiences bubbles have to offer.
- Available in Two Pack and Four Pack.
- Age: 5+
- MSRP: $6.99 for Two Pack, $9.99 for Four Pack\
- Available: imperialtoy.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, Kmart
KAOS Splash Tank (Imperial Toy)
- The Splash Tank, new from KAOS, is a portable and easy to assemble water dunk game, with the goal of soaking your friends.
- Standing over 4.5 feet tall, the Splash Tank is easy to assemble so you can get to playing in a matter of minutes. Simply assemble the tower, add water to the bucket, then take turns trying to hit the target with the Aqua Splasher balls (three included.)
- Hit the target and enjoy the satisfaction of watching the water come splashing down on your friend! Who will get soaked and who will stay dry? You decide with the KAOS Splash Tank.
- Age: 8+
- MSRP: $49.99
- Available: Target only