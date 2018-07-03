Snoop Dogg and fireworks come to Jersey City on July 4

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Dozens of stage hands were hard at work since 6 a.m. on Tuesday to prepare the waterfront at Exchange Place for entertainment by Snoop Dogg with a backdrop of fireworks over the Hudson River for the Fourth of July.

The fifth-annual event is expected to draw record crowds and with that comes added security.

“People can expect it’s going to be similar protocol as if you come to Metlife Stadium or Prudential Center,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said. “We just want to make sure people have a great time, but most importantly, that they’re safe.”

The festivities kick off at 12 p.m. Wednesday with carnival rides, food trucks and music. Snoop Dogg is expected to perform at nightfall just before the fireworks go off.

Spectators should prepare to enter through one of six police checkpoints located at:

Marin Boulevard and Grand Street,

Marin Boulevard and York Street,

Marin Boulevard and Montgomery Street,

Washington Street and Christopher Columbus Drive,

Washington Street and Bay Street, or

Washington Street and Second Street.

All bags brought to the show should be clear and will be subject to search, according to the event’s website. Police and security will be checking for drugs and weapons and umbrellas, chairs, balloons, kites, coolers and drones also will be prohibited.

Residents who live downtown should prepare to show ID to get vehicular access to their neighborhoods.

The city is strongly encouraging anyone coming to watch the fireworks to take public transportation, bike or walk, as parking will be extremely limited.

Food and alcoholic drinks will be served on site, but none are allowed in from outside.

For a full listing of the musical line up and other information about the July 4 fireworks show in Jersey City, click here.