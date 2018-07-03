Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of New Jersey Tuesday as storms roll through the region, the National Weather Service said.

The warning covers Hudson County, northeastern Union County and southeastern Essex County until 2 p.m., the agency said.

Powerful wind gusts up to 60 mph and flash flooding from torrential rainfall are associated with the storm.

A severe thunderstorm had been located over Union and Elizabeth at about 1:21 p.m. and “is nearly stationary,” the weather service said.