Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks: Where to get the best views

NEW YORK — The 42nd annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show promises to light up the sky above the East River and there are specific places where you’ll want to be to get the best view of the show.

With 3,000 shells and 25 different colors, Macy’s says they’ve designed another stunning display to celebrate the Fourth of July in patriotic style.

The 25-minute firework show will launch from seven barges on East River between East 23rd and East 40th streets.

Expect to see the light show begin at about 9:25 p.m. and end at about 10 p.m.

Where to go

The prime spots to see the fireworks is any location with a clear, unobstructed view of the sky above the East River.

There are five official viewing points in Manhattan on the elevated portions of the FDR Drive.

In Manhattan:

42nd Street and FDR Drive

34th Street and FDR Drive

23rd Street and FDR Drive

18th Street and Avenue C

Houston Street and FDR Drive

In Brooklyn:

The fireworks can be seen from any area in Brooklyn with an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River.

Where not to go

If you want a clear view of the show, Macy’s recommends staying away from Battery Park, Battery Park City, Roosevelt Island, Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park.

How to get there

Public transportation will be easiest way to get to and from the Macy’s fireworks. Driving is not recommended because several portions of FDR Drive will be closed off.

Metro-North will be running a Sunday schedule with one additional train on the New Haven Line to get you home from the annual Macy’s fireworks. The train departs Grand Central Terminal at 11:14 p.m., and Harlem-125th Street at 11:23 p.m., making stops at Westport, Fairfield, Fairfield-Metro, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, West Haven, and New Haven.

A full list of street closings is available on the NYPD website.

Know before you go

Lawn chairs and blankets aren’t allowed at the viewing spots, and bags may be subjected to search by police.

Who’s preforming this year

NBC will be airing a two-hour show starting at 8 p.m. EST. Performances will include Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton, and Keith Urban. The Hosts will be Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman.

To find out more about the 2018 fireworks show, visit the Macy’s website.