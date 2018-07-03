Intoxicated off-duty cop punches civilian, flees crash: NYPD

BROOKLYN — An off-duty NYPD officer has been arrested in Brooklyn after getting into a crash, punching a person in the face and attempting to flee, police said Tuesday.

Tanvir Ahmed, 28, was arrested within the 62 Precinct; serving Bensonhurst, Mapleton and Bath Beach; Monday around 9:26 p.m., according to police.

The NYPD officer faces charges of assault, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and refusing to take a breath test, police said.

Ahmed was involved in a crash with another vehicle at an unknown location, according to police.

While discussing the incident, police said Ahmed punched a civilian.

He is then accused of getting back into his vehicle and fleeing.

Ahmed was pulled over a “short time later” and apprehended within the 62 Precinct, police said.