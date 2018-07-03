Heat wave continues with storms looming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's going to be another scorcher on Tuesday.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 9 p.m. for northern and interior New Jersey as temperatures and humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees in those areas. A heat advisory remains in effect for the rest of the tri-state area.

Temperatures and humidity will combine to make it feel like 103 degrees in the city and between 95 and 102 degrees in the suburbs

Expect hazy sunshine in the afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms toward the evening. Some of the storms may contain locally heavy downpours.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low temperature will be 73 degrees in the city and between 65 and 70 degrees in the suburbs.

The Fourth of July will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and continue warm as muggy air will remain over the region. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way through the area. This will bring an end to the oppressively warm temperatures as cooler Canadian air will begin to move into the region.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and much more comfortable as cooler and drier air will blanket the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to control the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.