RIVER EDGE, N.J. — A facade collapsed onto vehicles at the River Edge strip mall Tuesday.

AIR11 showed multiple vehicles under a facade on Kinderkamack Road between Voorhis and Wayne avenues.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

The incident was first reported around 10:10 a.m. Vehicles remained trapped more than 30 minutes later.

River Head police would not confirm the incident, but said they had responded to the scene.

AIR11 is overhead: