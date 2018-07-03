× Double amputee hero and Purple Heart recipient gets a smart home on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Army Cpl. Chris Levi was serving his country when an IED hit the Humvee he was riding in, changing his life forever.

Levi was severely injured, losing both of his legs and suffering significant trauma to his right arm and hand in the 2008 explosion.

Nearly 10 years later, and the day before Independence Day, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation plans to give Levi the keys to a brand new smart home meant “to allow him to lead as independent a life as possible.”

On Tuesday, Levi will see the completed home for the first time.

It is equipped with high-tech features that were customized to his every need, including a motorized kitchen with a mechanical wheelchair lift. The home also has oversized doorways and hallways to accommodate Levi’s wheelchair, and all of the high-tech features can be controlled with an iPad.

The one-of-a-kind gift is made possible through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The foundation was founded in memory of Stephen Siller, a firefighter, husband and father of five, who was one of over 300 firefighters who died on 9/11. Since its inception, the foundation has donated over $3.2 million to families of fallen first responders.

The smart home program seeks to provide independence for Americans who have suffered severe injuries while serving their country. As of 2017, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has set aside over $30 million for the program. Levi’s smart home will be the first of its kind on Long Island.