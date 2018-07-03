Dog who played Duke in Bush’s Baked Beans ads has died

A dog known for his role as “Duke” in the Bush’s Baked Beans commercials has died, the company wrote on Facebook.

The response to the death has been overwhelming, the company said on Facebook.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke,” Bush’s Baked Beans wrote on Facebook. ” The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years. During that time, we’ve worked closely with several dogs who portrayed Duke in our commercials, including Sam. While Sam has not worked with us in years, we are saddened by the news of his passing and are grateful to have had him depict Duke. Because Duke is iconic to BUSH’S and so adored by our fans, we will continue to use him in our ads.”

The news of the dog’s passing was originally posted to Facebook by a friend of Sam’s owner.

“Most know him as ‘Duke’ the Bush’s Baked Beans dog,” the friend wrote. “His name is actually Sam. He lived in Apopka with our friend Susan his owner. She trains animals to work in commercials.”

Sam was apparently suffering from an aggressive form of cancer.

“He was a very special dog to all who ever knew or had the pleasure of meeting him,” the friend wrote. “He is and will be missed.”