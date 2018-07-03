Authorities identify 2 women killed in crash near NJ hospital

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Authorities have released the names of two women killed when the car they were in collided with a pickup truck in a New Jersey shore community.

Toms River police say Doris Turlish, 85, of New Gretna, was leaving a hospital and entering Route 37 east around noon Monday when her car suddenly accelerated to a high rate of speed and hit a curb that divides the hospital complex entrance and exit.

Her car then traveled onto Route 37 at a 90-degree angle to the flow of traffic and was struck by the pickup.

Turlish and a passenger, Marjorie Santamaria, 86, of Toms River, were both killed. Two other women in the vehicle remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

The pickup truck driver, a 42-year-old Lanoka Harbor man, was treated for minor injuries,

The crash remains under investigation.