92-year-old woman kills son because he wanted to send her to an assisted-living home: police

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A 92-year-old woman, upset that her son wanted to send her to an assisted-living facility, allegedly killed her son.

The 72-year-old victim had told his mother that he wanted to sent her to an assisted-living home and Anna Mae Blessing considered what he’d said for a few days, police said. On July 2, she grabbed two pistols, put them in her robe pockets and walked into her son’s bedroom.

She told police she pulled one of the pistols out and fired multiple rounds, fatally striking her son, according to a statement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Her son’s girlfriend was also in the room, police said. Blessing aimed at the girlfriend and the two struggled over the weapon.

The girlfriend knocked the pistol from Blessing’s hand, police said. Then the 92-year-old woman pulled out the second pistol, but her son’s girlfriend was able to knock it from her hand.

Police arrested Blessing and charged her with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

“It is always concerning when domestic issues escalate to violence or tragic outcomes,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said. “They are often isolated and neither predictable nor preventable.”