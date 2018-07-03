10th suspect arrested in death of Bronx teen Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A tenth suspect has been arrested in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the Bronx teen fatally stabbed at a bodega last month.

Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26, of East 137 Street, Bronx, faces charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Earlier Tuesday, an accused leader in the ruthless Trinitarios gang, was taken into custody, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to PIX11 News.

Diego Suero, 29, was arrested in connection with the teen’s killing. Suero faces charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, assault and conspiracy, according to the NYPD. His arrest was the ninth in the case.

Eight suspected gang members were arrested last week, accused of dragging the 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue on June 20.

The teen was set upon by a gang of men, armed with knives and machetes, who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. He was slashed in the neck.

Video shows the 15-year-old staggering back into the bodega. He then took off toward St. Barnabas Hospital three blocks away. He collapsed in the street outside the hospital and died.

The killing sparked widespread community outrage over gang violence.

The men in custody are suspected members of the Trinitarios gang.

Some of those suspects are now considered the “most-watched inmates” at Rikers Island, where they are under constant video surveillance and are being housed alone in their cells, sources told PIX11 News. The men are not allowed to be transferred or moved around Rikers without being filmed by a handheld camera operated by a captain.

Danel Fernandez, 21; Jose Muniz, 21; Manuel Rivera, 18, and Santiago Rodriguez, 24, are in high-classification units at Rikers Island because they’re considered a danger to staff and other units, sources said.

Kevin Alvarez, 19; Elvin Garcia, 23; Joniki Martinez, 24; and Jose Taverez, 21, are being housed at other jails.

Two of them were arrested in the Bronx, while the other six suspects were picked up at a gang hideout in Paterson, New Jersey, days after the killing.