Woman dies in Brooklyn house fire: police

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn— A woman is dead after a fast-moving fire broke out in a home in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

Fire officials responded to a blaze located at 1666 E. 49th St. around 1:10 a.m..

When they arrived, fire officials conducted a search in the 2-story home and found 67-year-old Esther Gee suffering from smoke inhalation, FDNY said.

Gee was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

The fire was contained to the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

