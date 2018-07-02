Trump denies request to lower flags to honor 5 killed at Maryland newspaper

The mayor of Annapolis, Maryland, says President Donald Trump has turned down a request to lower U.S. flags in the city to half-staff to honor the five people killed at The Capital Gazette newspaper last week.

Buckley said Monday afternoon he was informed by Maryland Rep. John Sarbanes of the decision turning down the mayor’s request.

Buckley says he was only requesting that some of the capital city’s prominent flags be at half-staff, and he’s upset about the decision.

He says he has been considering lowering the flags himself, but the Democratic congressman and his wife talked him out of it, saying protocol should be followed.

Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed inside the Capital Gazette’s newsroom in Annapolis on Thursday. Authorities have filed murder charges against a man who had a feud with newspaper.

Mayor Buckley announced plans for a music festival to honor the victims’ memory during a visit Monday to a temporary Capital Gazette newsroom. Buckley said the city wants to hold the festival in front of the State House in a few weeks.

He says he wants people to remember what happened.