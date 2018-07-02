‘Most-watched inmates’: Suspects in ‘Junior’ killing moved out of general population at Rikers

NEW YORK — Several of the alleged Trinitarios members accused of killing a Bronx teen were moved out of the general population at Rikers Island because of threats made against them, a high-ranking jail source told PIX11 News on Monday.

Daniel Fernandez, 21; Jose Muniz, 21; Manuel Rivera, 18 and Santiago Rodriguez, 24, are in high-classification units because they’re considered a danger to staff and other units, sources said. The four men are among eight arrested in the June 20 killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega.

“You have every Latin gang, including the Trinitarios, after them,” a jail source said. “They brought a lot of heat to the Trinitarios gang, which is why they are making threats against their own right now.”

The suspects are each alone in a cell and under video surveillance 24/7, sources said. The men are not allowed to be transferred or moved around Rikers without being filmed by a handheld camera operated by a captain.

“These are the most-watched inmates right now,” a jail source said.

When they are moved, all other movement in that jail building is stopped until they reach their destination.

“The Department of Corrections is making sure they don’t mess this one up and keeping them protected,” a jail source said.

Kevin Alvarez, 19; Elvin Garcia, 23; Joniki Martinez, 24 and Jose Taverez, 21, are being housed at other jails. It wasn’t immediately clear why they were not housed at Rikers.

Most of the men in custody were busted at an apparent Trinitarios hideout in Paterson, New Jersey. Two of the alleged attackers were arrested in the Bronx.