More charges filed against Harvey Weinstein: DA

MANHATTAN — More charges have been filed against Harvey Weinstein, several months after women began to come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct by the famed Hollywood producer.

A grand jury has charged Weinstein with an additional count of criminal sexual act related to an alleged assault of a woman in 2006, the Manhattan District Attorney said Monday, and two counts of predatory sexual assault, a felony that carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison upon conviction.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance said. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

The new charges are in addition to charges of first- and third-degree rape and criminal sex act leveled against Weinstein in June. The initial charges stem from incidents with two separate women in 2013 and 2004, according to the DA, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan DA’s office.