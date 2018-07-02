Man wearing Trump shirt punches victim in NYC subway: police

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police are searching for an individual wearing a Trump shirt, who punched a man in the face after an argument in a subway train, officials said Monday.

Just before 5 p.m. on June 4, the attacker was hanging up infowars.com signs inside of a southbound 4-train at the Centre Street subway stop near Chambers Street, according to police.

A man, 52, approached the culprit and pulled the signs off of the walls, causing the two men to argue, police said.

The culprit became violent and punched the victim in the face, according to police. The victim sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.

Police said that the culprit fled the scene and boarded a southbound J-train. He is wanted for questioning.

The individual was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with the word “Trump” written across the front, black shoes and carrying a black bag. Officials describe him to be around 25-30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a slim build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).