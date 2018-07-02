Man found dead on Queens park bench: police

ELMHURST, Queens — A man was found dead on a park bench in Queens Monday, police said.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call at Moore Homestead Playground on 82 Street near Broadway, according to police.

A man was found lying face down and unresponsive on a park bench. He was pronounced dead the scene, police said.

The cause of death is still unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma and that the death may be drug-related or due to natural causes. No drugs were found near the man’s body.

Police said they do not have a clear identification of the deceased.