Man assaults parking garage attendant, steals car in Queens: police

REGO PARK, Queens— Authorities are searching for a man who pointed a gun at a parking garage attendant and stole a vehicle in Queens, police said Monday.

The incident happened Saturday around 2:20 p.m., inside of a parking garage located at 92-77 Queens Boulevard.

Police said the perp approached a 59-year-old man, an on-duty parking garage attendant, and asked to take a vehicle.

When the garage attendant told the man he could not take a car, the man pulled out a handgun and told the attendant he was taking one of the cars, police said.

The victim ran into one of the hallways of the garage, but the armed man gave chase and struck the attendant with a handgun, then tried, unsuccessfully, to drag the victim back to the garage area, according to police.

Once back in the garage, police said the man found a vehicle with keys inside of it and drove away, westbound on Queens Boulevard.

The garage attendant suffered a laceration to his head and was treated at the scene.

Authorities are looking for a man described as being about 25-years-old, 5-feet-7 inches, around 160 pounds, with a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a light colored durag, a white tank top, red shorts, black socks, black slippers and a dark colored backpack.

The vehicle the man stole was a dark-colored 4-door Kia Sportage.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).