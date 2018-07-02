Guatemalan mom arrives in NYC for reunion with children taken at border

NEW YORK — A Guatemalan mother separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border has arrived in New York City to reunite with them.

Yeni Gonzalez said Monday that she’s counting the hours until she can “tell them that everything is all right.”

Her three children, ages 10, 8, and 5, were all transferred to New York City.

A team of volunteers drove the 29-year-old Gonzalez from Arizona after she was released from Eloy Detention Center on Thursday.

A group of parents and artists in the New York area raised money through a crowdfunding campaign to cover her $7,500 bond, along with costs of transportation, lodging, and other travel expenses as she traveled to NYC.

The campaign reached more than $32,000 as of late Monday.

More than 2,000 children were taken from their families in recent weeks and scattered in different states under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy for crossing the border illegally.

