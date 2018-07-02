First heat wave of the year scorches NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Temperatures Monday are once again climbing into the 90s, marking an official heat wave in New York City with no clear end in sight.

Highs are expected to top off at 93 degrees in the city, but the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel closer to 100 to 105 degrees, the National Weather Service warns.

That’s slightly cooler than Sunday — the hottest day of 2018 so far.

Once temperatures hit 90 degrees Monday, NYC will have experienced its first heat wave — marked by three consecutive days of temperatures hitting 90 degrees or above — of the year.

An excessive heat warning expires for NYC early Monday, but a heat advisory remains in effect through 9 p.m. It warns of a scorching hot Monday afternoon and evening, and the dangers of participating in outdoor activities during those hours.

Northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley can expect even hotter temperatures, and remain under an excessive heat warning.

While the heat wave could end Tuesday, it won’t feel much cooler.

A high of 89 degrees is forecast for Tuesday, but the heat-index value — or how hot it feels due to the combination of heat and humidity — is expected to be 95 degrees or above through the Fourth of July.

The prolonged period of sizzling heat means a risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for at-risk populations, including the elderly and very young, and those with mental illnesses, the weather service warns.

Symptoms of heat stress include:

Hot dry skin

Trouble breathing

Rapid heartbeat

Confusion, disorientation, or dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Cooling centers will remain open in New York City through the holiday Wednesday.

Other tips to beat the heat and stay safe include:

Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty

Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine

Eat small, frequent meals

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If possible, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.

Cool down with a cool bath or shower

Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, shopping at a mall, or swimming at a pool or beach

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above) and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head

Never leave your children or pets in the car.