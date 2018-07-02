Dozens of NJ nursing home residents evacuated after AC stops working during heatwave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, NJ — A nursing home filled with vulnerable and disabled people had to be evacuated when the air-conditioning failed Monday afternoon.

Hospital buses, ambulances and police vehicles lined the street in front of the Inglemoor Center, run by Genesis Healthcare. Residents were systematically evacuated, many wheeled out in wheelchairs with their medical files on their laps.

A spokesman for the healthcare company said the evacuation was out of an abundance of caution and no one was hurt. The patients were taken to other nearby Genesis Healthcare facilities:

-Maple Glen Center in Fairlawn

-Ridgewood Center in Ridgewood

-Oakridge Center in Wayne

-Waterview Center in Cedar Grove

The air conditioning stopped working during the hottest week so far of the summer. The heat-index Monday was near 105. Temperatures are expected to remain high through the week.