American Sailing Association launches Operation Plastic Pollution Purge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY ISLAND -- Just in time for the Summer Sailstice, the busiest week of boating, the American Sailing Association is kicking off Operation Plastic Pollution Purge.

The new initiative asks boaters to clean up trash from the waterways.

“Plastic pollution is not an ocean, river, lake or stream problem. It’s a people problem. We must do our part to discourage everyone from trashing our waterways with plastic bottles, bags, cups, utensils and plates,” said Lenny Shabes, CEO and founder of the American Sailing Association.

PIX11 News hit the water with SOUL Sailing on City Island to start the cleanup.