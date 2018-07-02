2 found dead on boat docked on Long Island

CHERRY GROVE, Long Island — Two people were found dead on a boat docked on Long Island in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Peter D’Ancona, 54, and Tina Sgambati, 51, both of Moriches, were found at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday on a docked boat near Bayview Walk in Cherry Grove, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their deaths appear to have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Although it is unclear how carbon monoxide poisoning occurred on the boat, boating at slow speeds and back drafting can result in a deadly amount of carbon monoxide build up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Maintaining a working carbon monoxide detector on a boat and in a home can alert residents of such build up before it’s too late. The CDC has recommended keeping a 20-foot distance from other engine-running boats to avoid nearby emissions.

Each year, more than 400 people in the U.S. die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. More than 4,000 others are hospitalized annually.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the CDC said.

Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6392 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).