2 found dead in New Jersey motel room

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. — Two people were found dead in a New Jersey motel room Monday after police officers knocked on the room’s door, authorities said.

Police arrived about 8:30 a.m. to the Knights Inn in South Hackensack as part of “an investigation they were conducting,” the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

After the officers announced their presence, shots were fired inside the hotel room, officials said. When the police went inside, they found two bodies.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, pending family notification.

Additional details were not immediately available. Prosecutors said they will release more information later Monday.