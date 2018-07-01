Robber dies after jumping onto train tracks in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A man died after he fell onto the train tracks in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

Authorities responded to an armed grocery store robbery at 2587 Jerome Ave. in Fordham Manor shortly before midnight.

When they arrived, officers saw a man fitting the description of the person wanted for the armed robbery within the vicinity, authorities said.

As they approached the him, the suspected robber fled the location, which led to a foot pursuit toward the subway station at Fordham Road and Jerome Ave., according to police.

As officers lost sight of the man when he entered the train station, an MTA employee informed them that the male jumped onto the tracks between two train cars, where he was found unconscious and unresponsive, authorities said.

The man, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released.

No officers were injured, a weapon was recovered at the scene.