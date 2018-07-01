Off-duty Port Authority cop runs after stabber after being woken by cries for help in Queens

CORONA, Queens — An off-duty Port Authority police officer sprang into action Sunday and arrested an alleged stabber after he was woken by a woman’s cries for help, officials said.

Officer Giovanni Urena was asleep in his Corona apartment after his shift when he heard a woman scream outside.

“Help me,” she screamed in Spanish, according to Port Authority Police Department spokesperson. “Help me!”

Urena woke up, looked out his window and saw a bleeding woman and a knife-wielding man, officials said. He pulled on a pair of jeans, ran outside and chased the alleged stabber down 39th Street. Urena was barefoot and didn’t have a weapon or cellphone.

He caught the man after a struggle, Port Authority police officials said. A pedestrian called 911 and NYPD officers took the man into custody.

The woman suffered serious stab wounds.

An NYPD spokesman did not immediately have any information available on the arrest.