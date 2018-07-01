News Closeup: Hope for a rebirth of the Catskills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trip to the Catskills was like summer camp for a generation of New Yorkers looking to escape the stifling city heat in the days before air conditioning.

With hundreds of hotels and bungalow colonies, it became the vacation destination of choice. Best of all, it was located just 90 miles north of the city.

But times changed and so did vacation habits.

Many locals felt the only hope for the future was gambling. Their wish came true when the state legislature gave its blessing to casino gambling, and with a new casino now open, there is hope for a rebirth of the Catskills.

In this edition of News Closeup, hear from Freddie Roman, a comedian who performed in the Catskills during its peak, and former Catskills social director Larry Strickler