New York schools will teach mental health education to students

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new state law is taking effect in New York state that will require schools to teach mental health to students in elementary, middle and high school.

The measure was passed and signed into law in 2016. It requires schools to include teaching about mental health in traditional physical education and health classes. It takes effect on Sunday.

The mandate is intended to help students understand more about emotional and mental wellness, and help them understand when to seek help for themselves or others. Supporters say that the law could help prevent later substance abuse and suicides by giving students important information about mental well-being.

Glenn Liebman, chief executive of the Mental Health Association of New York State, calls the new law groundbreaking.