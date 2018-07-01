High heat, humidity expected to stick around through at least the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far and the high temperatures are expected to stick around through at least the 4th of July, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning, issued when the heat and humidity make it feel like it's 105 degrees or higher, will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. Cooling centers will remain open in New York City through the 4th of July.

Extreme heat can cause illness and death, especially for at risk-populations such as the elderly and very young.

Temperatures will still feel like it's in more than 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, though it won't be quite as hot as it was Sunday. By Wednesday the heat index high for the region will be around 97.

“The hot weather will continue into the week and we urge people to keep safe,” said York City Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said. “Drink plenty of water, use air conditioning or go to an air-conditioned place, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the periods of intense heat.”

Other tips to beat the heat and stay safe include: