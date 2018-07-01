Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn

SOUTH SLOPE, Brooklyn — Police made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a man in Brooklyn Saturday night.

The incident happened on 21 Street near Fourth Avenue at about 8 p.m., bordering Greenwood and South Slope, police said.

A man, identified as 32-year-old Jose Cardoso, was found unconscious and unresponsive with head and torso, police said.

Cardoso was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leonel Ortega-Flores, 35, was arrested after police say he fled the scene of the incident.

According to investigators, Ortega-Flores was attempting to park on the eastbound lane of 21st Street when he lost control, mounted a sidewalk and struck Cardoso, pinning him between the vehicle and a building.

Ortega-Flores was later taken into custody and faces charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving an accident resulting in death and driving without a license.