6 injured after car crashes into limousine on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. — At least six people were injured after a car crashed into a limousine on Long Island early Sunday.

A man was driving a Mercedes Benz sedan eastbound on the Wilmington Drive near Chiswell Drive in Melville when he veered into the westbound lane, said police.

The vehicle crashed head on into a limousine, owned by Limos Long Island of Westbury at about 1:35 a.m., said cops.

The driver fled and was seen being picked up by a person in a dark-colored sedan immediately after the crash, police said.

The limo driver and all five passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.