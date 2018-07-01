17-year-old assaulted in the Bronx; knife-wielding attackers sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for the group of teens who allegedly attacked a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened on June 8 at around 8:30 a.m. as the victim was in the area of East 196th Street and Jerome Avenue in Fordham Manor.

The teen was approached by a group of males who proceeded to cut him in the head with a knife and punch him throughout the body, said police.

He was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for a laceration on his head.

The individuals sought are described to be male between 14 to 18 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).