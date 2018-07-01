1 dead, 9 others injured after boat explodes in the Bahamas

BAHAMAS — A woman is dead and nine others were injured after a boat exploded off the Exuma coast in the Bahamas Saturday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., ten American tourists and two Bahamians were on a boat off Barraterre, Exuma Island when an explosion occurred causing the boat to catch fire., the Royal Bahamas police force said.

Ten people were taken to a local hospital for injuries, police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called and launched a plane with medical personnel to Exuma and airlifted four injured boaters to a hospital in Florida.

One woman died from her injuries, said authorities. Her identity was not immediately released.

Investigation is ongoing.