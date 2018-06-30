Woman fatally struck by speeding hit-and-run driver in Staten Island

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — A Staten Island woman is dead after she was struck by a speeding hit-and-run driver Friday night, police said.

At about 9:49 p.m., police received a call about a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Bay and Grant Streets in Tompkinsville.

Heriberta Ramirez, 42, was found lying unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway with severe body trauma, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigation determined a dark colored SUV was traveling south on Bay Street at a high speed, said cops.

The operator failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck Ramirez, who was standing in the designated pedestrian cutout at the center median, according to police.

She was knocked several feet and came to a rest underneath a parked car, while the vehicle involved continued to drive, said police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).