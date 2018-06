GREENWOOD, Brooklyn — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to police.

The incident happened on 21 Street near Fourth Avenue, bordering Greenwood and South Slope, police said. Reports were first made around 8:50 p.m.

The pedestrian was killed and the driver fled the area, according to police.

No identifying information about the driver or vehicle was immediately available.