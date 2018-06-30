Man gets away with over $1,000 in gunpoint robbery in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man accused of robbing a deli in the Bronx last Monday.

On June 18 around 12:36 p.m., a man entered the Savemore deli and grocery at 1363 Webster Ave in Claremont and went behind the counter area, police said.

He displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the 53-year-old store worker, said cops.

The victim complied, and the thief got fled with $1,350 and the employee’s iPhone 5, said police.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “Jordan” printed on it.

