Hottest temperatures of NYC’s potential weeklong heat wave still to come

NEW YORK — If you think it's hot now, just wait, the National Weather Service warned Saturday.

Humidity and temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees will combine to make parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut feel like the areas are above 100 degrees on Sunday. In the five boroughs, a feels-like temperature of 105 degrees is anticipated. In New Jersey, parts of Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties will feel a bit hotter, at 106 degrees.

NYC remained just under 90 degrees Friday, with the high topping off at 89. Beginning Satuday, highs are expected to hit 90 degrees or above for.

Monday will mark NYC's first heat wave — marked by three consecutive days of temperatures hitting 90 degrees or above — of 2018.

The scorching temperatures won't end there. Highs are expected to remain above 90 degrees through Saturday, July 7, marking the city's first seven-day heat wave in five years, according to the weather service.

Imagine a heat wave lasting 20 days? It happened in Newark in 1988! Check out these heat wave stats. We may see temperatures above 90° through next week. pic.twitter.com/pu5JKPfbyR — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 30, 2018

Highs, which don't take humidity into account, are forecast to be:

Sunday: 98 degrees

Monday: 93 degrees

Tuesday: 94 degrees

Wednesday: 93 degrees

Thursday: 92 degrees

Friday: 92 degrees

Saturday: 89 degrees

As of Saturday, the following watches, advisories and warnings were either in effect or scheduled to go into effect in NYC and eastern portions of New Jersey:

Heat advisory: Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday

Excessive heat warning: 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday

Excessive heat watch: Monday morning through evening

At the start of the heat wave, the city warned New Yorkers to take care and check on elderly or at-risk neighbors.

Cooling centers have been opened for NYC dwellers looking for relief from the heat, and the city has extended hours through Sunday evening at intermediate and Olympic-sized public pools.

On the state level, the director the New York State Office for the Aging is warning senior citizens and their caregivers about high temperatures as a heat wave moves in.

Agency leader Greg Olsen said Friday that hot weather can be particularly dangerous for older adults, especially those who live alone, are low-income or have chronic health conditions.

Officials recommend staying inside in air-conditioned buildings and avoiding strenuous activity to decrease the risk of heat-related illness. Other tips include drinking lots of water and eating meals that don't require a stove or oven to prepare. Officials also encourage people to ensure pets have enough food and water.

Those are increased risk during this hot stretch are people who do not have or do not use air conditions and also:

Are 65 years or older;

Have chronic medical, mental health, or cognitive/developmental conditions;

Take certain medications, which can disrupt the regulation of body temperature;

Are confined to their beds, have limited mobility, or are unable to leave their homes;

Are obese; or

Misuse alcohol or drugs.

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially deadly, officials said.

Symptoms of heat stress include: