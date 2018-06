BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man was impaled by a tree branch while driving on the Belt Parkway Saturday and critically injured, according to police.

The man, 39, was driving westbound on the parkway near Exit 2 around 7:45 a.m. when the incident happened, police said.

A tree branch crashed through the minivan’s windshield, impaling the man’s abdomen.

He has been hospitalized in critical condition.