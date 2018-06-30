Big pictures honor NYC storefronts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's go for a walk around the block.

In New York City, that is an experience and it is changing.

Businesses are closing and changing ownership. Have you noticed?

James and Karla Murray are photographers and authors of the book called "Storefront."

They have lived on the Lower East Side for decades. They spend a lot of time walking around and taking pictures.

Those images brought them to this point.

The NYC Department of Park and Recreation was looking to create an art installation.

The book provided a model and inspiration.

The nearly life-size renderings of 4 storefronts will be in Seward Park at Essex and East Broadway through June 2019.