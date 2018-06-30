It's good to be king. PIX11`s Andy Adler asks her friends on the red carpet who they would trade places with. Above, see what Victor Cruz had to say.
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Victor Cruz
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Eli Manning, CC Sabathia, Victor Cruz
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Gleyber Torres
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Steve Nash
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with the Giant’s Saquon Barkley
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with David Stern, Arthur Blank and Michael Eisner
-
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Chris Paul
-
One-on-one with Andy Adler: NBA draft prospect Luka Doncic
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Knicks’ new head coach David Fizdale
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Dwight Gooden
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Willie Randolph
-
-
Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Didi Gregorius
-
Ceiling collapses at Brooklyn subway station
-
Ex-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe ‘disappointed’ in Comey comments