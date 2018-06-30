3 people, including officer, injured after car strikes parked police vehicle

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Three people, including a police officer, were injured after a car struck a parked police car early Saturday.

A Hempstead police officer conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop on a person suspected of driving while intoxicated around 1:25 a.m., police said.

Michael Male, 42, was taken into custody and escorted to the officer’s vehicle when a Mercury Marquis struck the police car parked with its emergency lights activated, said authorities.

The collision caused the police vehicle to move about 20 feet, striking the officer and Male.

Both were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and the driver of the Mercury was taken to the hospital for serious internal injuries, according to police.

Male faces DWI charges.