2nd mural honoring slain 15-year-old is painted in the Bronx

Posted 9:10 PM, June 30, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29PM, June 30, 2018

THE BRONX — Another mural has been painted in the Bronx in honor of a 15-year-old who was stabbed to death by alleged gang members.

A mural honors Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, who was killed in the Bronx on June 20, 2018. (PIX11)

The mural, at East 184rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, shows Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz surrounded by candles, a dove, his name, and the date of his birth and death.

Above the teen's portrait is his nickname, Junior, written out in a halo. Two other phrases mark the mural: "peace," and "stop the violence."

Related Story
Mural near Bronx bodega where teen was killed asks you to literally ‘Stand With Junior’

The muralist told PIX11 he did not wish to speak about the piece, in order to keep the focus Guzman-Feliz.

It is the second known mural painted in honor of the teen, who was killed June 20.

Guzman-Feliz was inside a bodega at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, one block from the mural, that night when he was dragged out and assaulted by a group of men with knives and a machete. The boy’s neck was slashed in the attack.

Video shows the 15-year-old staggering back into the bodega, where some say he was turned away — a claim the owner has refuted, saying those inside were pointing toward a local hospital.

The boy then fled toward St. Barnabas Hospital, ultimately collapsing and dying outside.

The bodega has not since reopened, and a large memorial with pictures, messages and hundreds of candles surrounds it.

A petition has circulated calling for it to be closed permanently.

Eight men, all suspected members of the Trinitarios gang, have been arrested in connection to Guzman-Feliz’s death, and investigators say the boy was killed in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Related stories