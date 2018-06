Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — NYPD Special Operations officers rescued two men injured in a boating accident in Jamaica Bay Friday.

The two boaters were thrown into the water off Floyd Bennett Field after their raft collided with a boat, authorities said on Twitter.

.@NYPDSpecialops officers are among the most highly trained, skilled 1st responders in the nation. Whether it’s on the water, in the air, or patrolling NYC’s neighborhoods — they’ll go anywhere people need help. Great job, officers! pic.twitter.com/AqWfA023SQ — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 30, 2018

NYPD Aviation and Harbor scuba divers were deployed into the water to bring the men into safety.

One man, 62, was hospitalized with a head injury and the second suffered minor injuries, police said.