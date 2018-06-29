Math teacher, 70, allegedly paid teen students for nude photos: police

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — A math teacher on Long Island is accused of using money to get teenage students to send him inappropriate pictures, authorities said.

Jairo Inswasty, 70, of Islandia, was arrested Friday for allegedly endangering the welfare of two 16-year-old girls who he taught at Central Islip High School, police said.

One of the girls told police that Inswasty showed her $2,000 in cash, gave her $5 and said, “There’s more where that came from.”

He then allegedly asked her to send him more photos or videos, but the student refused.

The second student had a deal with the teacher to clean his house once a week. She allegedly received money to pose nude in a picture for the teacher, investigators said. The teacher allegedly then offered to give her an iPhone X in exchange for sex, but the girl refused.

Eventually, the teens started talking about what was happening and they told a friend who told a guidance counselor and, at one point, another math teacher.

Investigators have seized from the teacher’s home a camera, tripod, flash drives, iPhone, iPad and computer and are in the process of reviewing those files.

Inswasty has been teaching for decades. He faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Police are also looking into whether there may be more alleged victims.