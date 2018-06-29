Hours extended at pools across NYC this weekend

Posted 5:15 AM, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:17AM, June 29, 2018

NEW YORK — The Parks Department is extending general swim hours this weekend, officials said Friday.

The extended hours last until 8 p.m. at all outdoor olympic and intermediate pools beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday.

THE BRONX:

Claremont Pool
170th Street and Clay Avenue

Crotona Pool
173rd Street and Fulton Avenue

Floating Pool
Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue

Haffen Pool
Ely and Burke Avenues

Mapes Pool
E. 180th Street between Mapes & Prospect Avenues

Mullaly Pool
E. 164th St. bet. Jerome & River Aves.

Van Cortlandt Pool
W. 242nd St. and Broadway

BROOKLYN:

Betsy Head Pool
Boyland, Livonia and Dumont Avenues

Bushwick Pool
Humboldt Street, Flushing & Bushwick Avenues

Commodore Barry Pool
Flushing and Park Avenues, Navy and North Elliot Streets

Douglas and DeGraw Pool
Third Avenue and Nevins Street

Howard Pool
Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue

Kosciuszko Pool
Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue & Kosciuszko Street

McCarren Park Pool
McCarren Park

Red Hook Pool
Bay and Henry Streets

Sunset Park Pool
Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th Streets

MANHATTAN

Asser Levy Pool
Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Dry Dock Pool
E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D

Hamilton Fish Pool
Pitt Street and Houston Street

Highbridge Pool
Amsterdam Ave. and W. 173rd Street

Jackie Robinson Pool
Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street

John Jay Pool
East of York Avenue on 77th St

Lasker Pool
110th Street & Lenox Avenue

Marcus Garvey Pool
124th Street and Fifth Avenue

Sheltering Arms Pool
W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Ave.

Thomas Jefferson Pool
E. 112th Street and First Avenue

Tony Dapolito Pool
Clarkson St. and Seventh Ave. South

Wagner Pool
E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues

QUEENS

Astoria Pool
19th Street and 23rd Drive

Fisher Pool
99th Street and 32nd Avenue

Fort Totten Pool
338 Story Avenue

Liberty Pool
173rd Street and 106th Avenue

STATEN ISLAND

Faber Pool
Faber Street and Richmond Terrace

Lyons Pool
Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard

Tottenville Pool
Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue

West Brighton Pool
Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel Streets