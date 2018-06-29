Hours extended at pools across NYC this weekend

NEW YORK — The Parks Department is extending general swim hours this weekend, officials said Friday.
The extended hours last until 8 p.m. at all outdoor olympic and intermediate pools beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday.
THE BRONX:
Claremont Pool
170th Street and Clay Avenue
Crotona Pool
173rd Street and Fulton Avenue
Floating Pool
Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue
Haffen Pool
Ely and Burke Avenues
Mapes Pool
E. 180th Street between Mapes & Prospect Avenues
Mullaly Pool
E. 164th St. bet. Jerome & River Aves.
Van Cortlandt Pool
W. 242nd St. and Broadway
BROOKLYN:
Betsy Head Pool
Boyland, Livonia and Dumont Avenues
Bushwick Pool
Humboldt Street, Flushing & Bushwick Avenues
Commodore Barry Pool
Flushing and Park Avenues, Navy and North Elliot Streets
Douglas and DeGraw Pool
Third Avenue and Nevins Street
Howard Pool
Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue
Kosciuszko Pool
Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue & Kosciuszko Street
McCarren Park Pool
McCarren Park
Red Hook Pool
Bay and Henry Streets
Sunset Park Pool
Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th Streets
MANHATTAN
Asser Levy Pool
Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street
Dry Dock Pool
E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D
Hamilton Fish Pool
Pitt Street and Houston Street
Highbridge Pool
Amsterdam Ave. and W. 173rd Street
Jackie Robinson Pool
Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street
John Jay Pool
East of York Avenue on 77th St
Lasker Pool
110th Street & Lenox Avenue
Marcus Garvey Pool
124th Street and Fifth Avenue
Sheltering Arms Pool
W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Ave.
Thomas Jefferson Pool
E. 112th Street and First Avenue
Tony Dapolito Pool
Clarkson St. and Seventh Ave. South
Wagner Pool
E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues
QUEENS
Astoria Pool
19th Street and 23rd Drive
Fisher Pool
99th Street and 32nd Avenue
Fort Totten Pool
338 Story Avenue
Liberty Pool
173rd Street and 106th Avenue
STATEN ISLAND
Faber Pool
Faber Street and Richmond Terrace
Lyons Pool
Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard
Tottenville Pool
Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue
West Brighton Pool
Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel Streets