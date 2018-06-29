Hours extended at pools across NYC this weekend

NEW YORK — The Parks Department is extending general swim hours this weekend, officials said Friday.

The extended hours last until 8 p.m. at all outdoor olympic and intermediate pools beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday.

THE BRONX:

Claremont Pool

170th Street and Clay Avenue

Crotona Pool

173rd Street and Fulton Avenue

Floating Pool

Tiffany Street & Viele Avenue

Haffen Pool

Ely and Burke Avenues

Mapes Pool

E. 180th Street between Mapes & Prospect Avenues

Mullaly Pool

E. 164th St. bet. Jerome & River Aves.

Van Cortlandt Pool

W. 242nd St. and Broadway

BROOKLYN:

Betsy Head Pool

Boyland, Livonia and Dumont Avenues

Bushwick Pool

Humboldt Street, Flushing & Bushwick Avenues

Commodore Barry Pool

Flushing and Park Avenues, Navy and North Elliot Streets

Douglas and DeGraw Pool

Third Avenue and Nevins Street

Howard Pool

Glenmore and Mother Gaston Blvd., East New York Avenue

Kosciuszko Pool

Marcy Avenue between DeKalb Avenue & Kosciuszko Street

McCarren Park Pool

McCarren Park

Red Hook Pool

Bay and Henry Streets

Sunset Park Pool

Seventh Avenue between 41st and 44th Streets

MANHATTAN

Asser Levy Pool

Asser Levy Place and E. 23rd Street

Dry Dock Pool

E. 10th St. between Aves. C and D

Hamilton Fish Pool

Pitt Street and Houston Street

Highbridge Pool

Amsterdam Ave. and W. 173rd Street

Jackie Robinson Pool

Bradhurst Avenue and W. 146th Street

John Jay Pool

East of York Avenue on 77th St

Lasker Pool

110th Street & Lenox Avenue

Marcus Garvey Pool

124th Street and Fifth Avenue

Sheltering Arms Pool

W. 129th Street and Amsterdam Ave.

Thomas Jefferson Pool

E. 112th Street and First Avenue

Tony Dapolito Pool

Clarkson St. and Seventh Ave. South

Wagner Pool

E. 124th Street between First and Second Avenues

QUEENS

Astoria Pool

19th Street and 23rd Drive

Fisher Pool

99th Street and 32nd Avenue

Fort Totten Pool

338 Story Avenue

Liberty Pool

173rd Street and 106th Avenue

STATEN ISLAND

Faber Pool

Faber Street and Richmond Terrace

Lyons Pool

Pier 6 and Victory Boulevard

Tottenville Pool

Hylan Boulevard and Joline Avenue

West Brighton Pool

Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Chappel Streets