Grandfather & grandson “graduate” from the same Queens high school at the same time

Fresh Meadows, QUEENS—Statistics and probability.

They’ve been a big part of Bob Guthenberg’s life work.

And the probability that a grandfather would “graduate” with his grandson is pretty low.

But the Guthenberg’s have defied that statistic.

Christian Guthenberg says it was a really interesting experience seeing his grandfather in school everyday.

After 42 years of teaching math at St. Francis Prep High School in Queens, Mr. Guthenberg has retired.

"Mr. G has been with us for 42 yrs and he's always been a source of inspiration for our kids," principal Patrick McLaughlin said.

Oh, did I mention that he’s also Mr. G?

What makes his retirement even more sweet is the fact that he’s leaving the school at the same time his grandson, Christian, graduated from it.

"I drove him in the morning, so we would chat and you know I'd ask him questions. Do you have this? What are you doing in this class," Guthenberg said.

If you dig even further into their family tree, you will learn that all four of Bob’s kids also went to the school.

"They all did very well. They all got a very good education. The second one was a little tough, but she's very determined. She got detention once and she was the most angry person I ever seen. I think one day in four years," Guthenberg said.

And they’ll still see each other every day when Christian starts St. John’s University in the fall.

I asked Bob if he would drive Christian to college.

"Well, once in a while if he's late," Guthenberg joked.

Family.

It's what St. Francis Prep is all about.

"You know, it's interesting. I dropped him off so many days and then last week I thought, well, this is the last time we're gonna walk in the building together. And then I got a call that you were coming and guess what? Today we walked in again together, so how about that," Guthenberg reflected.