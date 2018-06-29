EXCLUSIVE: ‘Junior’ murder suspects made rap video bragging of killer mindset

NEW YORK — A rap video has emerged showing some of the Trinitarios murder suspects accused in the machete killing of a 15-year-old Bronx boy, one of them bragging that “my mentality is set up like that of an Iraqi.”

The rap video, featuring suspect Jose “Canelito” Muniz in a leading role, was posted to the web Thursday night. Law-enforcement sources confirmed to PIX11 Friday that the video does indeed show Muniz and at least one of the other murder suspects.

Muniz is believed to be the killer who attacked Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz with a machete.

A number of young men are posing and rapping in the video. One performer is seen brandishing a semi-automatic weapon; others are tossing cash in the air.

Some other lines Muniz delivers in his video, which have been translated from Spanish:

“I take out the .40 and they don’t move from there”

“I’m hotter than a Guillotine”

“My mentality is set up like that of an Iraqi”

“This works for me because I’m a G”

The Trinitarios gang, which is composed primarily of members with Dominican ancestry, has been under the microscope since the savage, June 20 machete murder of Guzman-Feliz.

It happened after he was dragged from inside a bodega at Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street, in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

The teen desperately tried to save himself by stumbling back inside the bodega, with a terrible knife wound in his neck, but a person who has now been identified as a customer told him to get out. He managed to get himself to the hospital nearby, but died on the sidewalk.