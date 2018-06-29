Despite deadly shooting, Capital Gazette says, ‘Yes, we’re putting out a damn paper’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hours after the shooting, the Capital Gazette, a newsroom in mourning, published a newspaper with a front page bearing the photos of the five employees who were killed.

"We are heartbroken, devastated. Our colleagues and friends are gone. No matter how deep our loss is nothing compared to the grief our friends' families are feeling," Capital editor Rick Hutzell was quoted in its front-page story.

The gunman fired through the glass door of the newsroom, Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette police reporter, tweeted shortly after the shooting. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

The newspaper, which was reeling from the attack, defiantly tweeted on Thursday: "Yes, we're putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Despite a full front page, the paper's opinion section was purposefully and boldly left largely blank, with the few short graphs printed beginning with, "Today, we are speechless."

Several staffers and reporters from sister paper, The Baltimore Sun worked on stories for Friday's paper.