Countdown to Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show

NEW YORK -- The 42nd annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show is just days away.

“You’re gonna see a lot more and you’re gonna hear a lot more,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer for the nation’s largest fireworks show.

PIX11 News was given access to behind-the-scenes magic on Friday at the the loading pier where more than 75,000 shells and effects from seven countries are being carefully wired by pyro-technicians.

Two more barges were added this year.

“We’re gonna have seven barges firing something different each time. It’s going to be a big rainbow for 1 mile wide across the East River,” said Gary Souza, vice president of Pyro Spectaculars and Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks designer.

The fireworks, some which are up to 10 inches in diameter and weigh about 35 pounds, are being loaded and synched to a computerized digital firing system for the big show, which will launch on the east river from 24th to 41st streets.

“We have some magic happy faces where it bursts and all of a sudden there’s a smiley face that will show up, happy faces with winking eyes,” Souza said.

“We’re also celebrating Leonard Bernstein’s 100th anniversary. We will have classics, mambo and songs from the West Side Story.”

As the colorful fireworks light up the New York City sky, the NYPD said thousands of officers will be mixed in with crowds along the East River for everyone’s safety.

Large coolers, lounge chairs, blankets and umbrellas are not allowed at viewing areas. Backpacks will be checked.